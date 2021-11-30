Dan Evans paved the perfect path to the Davis Cup semi-finals for Great Britain with an emphatic 6-2 6-1 win over Peter Gojowczyk of Germany in the quarter-finals in Innsbruck.
The British veteran did brilliantly to adapt when initially timetabled to face Dominik Koepfer, as Gojowczyk stepped in but ultimately to no avail.
The 31-year-old was on fire in the first few minutes, breaking serve twice going into a 4-0 lead inside the opening quarter of an hour, and that set the tone for a dominating performance for the world number 25, as he matched his opponent’s heavy-hitting with accuracy and spectacular winners to cruise to victory in the opening rubber of the quarter-final tie.
One could say that the highlight of the match was the teeing-up of Evans’ match point: a delicious backhand winner down the line, past the approaching Gojowczyk, who looked dumbfounded to see his crashing forehand pummelled back past him.
A stellar start for Leon Smith and Evans, with Cameron Norrie to play Jan-Lennard Struff next.
"I didn't play great the other day and decided to stay cross court a lot of the match and give myself a big opportunity," Evans said after the match.
"I worked hard and that was the story of the match - make him take the ball down the line.
"Probably the best tennis I played all year- I didn't feel good this morning. I saw Peter warming up and going into the food area - I had an idea [he would be playing].
"It's difficult - I don't want to say it should be changed but I think something could be done about changing the team the hour before, because it's not the best preparation."
