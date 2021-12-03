The semi-finals of the Davis Cup are set with Novak Djokovic’s Serbia taking on Croatia and Russian Tennis Federation facing Germany.

Serbia face Croatia in Madrid on Friday before the second semi-final on Saturday. The final then takes places in the Spanish capital on Sunday.

Ahead of the clashes we look at who are the favourites to reach the final and what the strengths and weaknesses are of each nation.

Serbia v Croatia

It’s been a battle for Serbia, but they are into the last four.

They faced an anxious wait until the last doubles match of the group stage to confirm their place in the quarter-finals , and then came from behind to beat Kazakhstan and make the semi-finals for the first time since 2017.

Djokovic has done his bit with three straight-set singles wins and a decisive doubles victory against Kazakhstan, after which he spoke about the “beautiful emotions” that he feels playing for his country.

“I just feel so much motivation, and I am inspired to be part of the team. As long as I’m healthy, I’ll be there for the captain. I’ll try to be available always for the team, because the team competitions like Davis Cup, particularly Davis Cup that is the most historic team competition that we have in our sport that is an individual sport," he said.

“Other than Davis Cup you have the ATP Cup, you have the two big competitions for team that just provoke the most beautiful emotions in me. I’m very motivated to play for Serbia.”

As motivated as Djokovic maybe, he is surely going to need some help if Serbia are to make the final. So far he has not had much support in the singles with Miomir Kecmanovic, Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic all getting a go and managing just one win between them. World No 69 Kecmanovic suffered a crushing defeat to Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin in the quarter-finals and it seems likely that world No 33 Lajovic will return against Croatia, probably to face Borna Gojo, who is 2-0 in singles.

That will likely be the match that decides the tie, with Djokovic expected to beat Marin Cilic in the other singles contest and world No 1 duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic giving Croatia the edge in the doubles. Mektic and Pavic are yet to drop a set in their three matches and will probably face Djokovic and Nikola Cacic, who are 1-1 in the competition and had to battle to a three-set win over Kazakhstan to send Serbia through.

Prediction: Croatia win 2-1

Germany v Russian Tennis Federation

Germany have been the surprise package of the Davis Cup finals, finishing top of their group and then ousting Great Britain in the quarter-finals.

They don’t boast the same top-tier talent in singles as some of the other nations, but Jan-Lennard Struff and Dominik Koepfer have pulled off some big wins to set things up for doubles pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Germany have won every tie 2-1 – each time decided in the doubles – but another victory looks a tough ask against the Russian Tennis Federation.

Germany produce stunning tie-break fightback to upset GB to progress to the semi-finals

World No 2 Daniil Medvedev has been imperious so far, winning all six sets he has played, and Germany will probably be focusing their attentions on winning the other singles match.

World No 5 Andrey Rublev has not been in the best of form to finish the year and suffered a shock defeat to 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez in the group stage. He was also pushed to three sets by world No 171 Elias Ymer in the quarter-final win over Sweden. Such is the strength in depth of the Russian Tennis Federation squad that there’s a chance Rublev could be replaced by world No 29 Karen Khachanov.

If it does go to the doubles then Krawietz and Puetz would be favourites, but Russian Tennis Federation also have the advantage of having played all their matches so far in Madrid, while Germany have been based in Innsbruck.

“Madrid feels like home, we’re winning a lot of matches," said Medvedev after leading his team into the last four.

"It was a great boost of confidence to beat the home team [Spain in the group stage]. We are winning a lot of matches, we didn’t lose a tie in the group. Saturday’s going to be my first semi-final, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Prediction: Russian Tennis Federation win 2-0

Final prediction: Croatia 2-1 Russian Tennis Federation

