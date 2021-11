Tennis

Davis Cup 2021 - Frances Tiafoe saves two match points to beat Nicolas Mejia

Frances Tiafoe played his heart out against an inspired Nicolas Mejia, saving two match points en route to a 4-6 6-3 7-6(7) victory that gave Team USA a 1-0 advantage over Colombia. Stream the 2021 Davis Cup finals live and on demand on discovery+

00:04:35, an hour ago