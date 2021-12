Tennis

Davis Cup 2021 Highlights: Daniil Medvedev leads Russian Tennis Federation to Davis Cup glory

Daniil Medvedev clinched Davis Cup victory for the Russian Tennis Federation as he beat Marin Cilic in straight sets. Having seen Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo in the opening singles match, world No 2 Medvedev didn’t falter against Cilic as he won 7-6(7) 6-2. It is the third time that Russia have won the Davis Cup after victories in 2002 and 2006.

00:04:26, an hour ago