Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith says the team he has picked for the finals contains a group of players “operating at a really high level”, as they prepare for a tie without at least one of the Murray brothers for the first time in eight years.

Andy Murray has chosen to skip the event to prioritise rest ahead of an intense pre-season, having enjoyed his best campaign since his hip was resurfaced in January 2019, at least relating to consistent fitness. Jamie Murray was overlooked in favour of Neal Skupski and debutant Joe Salisbury - the world’s third ranked doubles player.

World number 12 Cameron Norrie - who recently made his first ATP Finals appearances as a late injury replacement - and Dan Evans will lead the singles, with Liam Broady in reserve. GB need to beat France on Saturday to have any hope of topping the group they are in - and then face the Czech Republic on Sunday.

"Obviously both Andy and Jamie have been a mainstay in the team for a long time because they've been at the top of the game for a very long time,” said Smith.

I think what's really pleasing is you look at the group of guys we've got here, they're all at career-high rankings, all operating at a really high level. They deserve to be here.

"It's a privilege to be able to select this group moving forward. I'm excited to be around them. They've got a lot of years left, as well, which is really important."

Norrie leads the team and says he feels “refreshed” despite a busy season which saw him pick up the biggest title of his career at the Indian Wells Masters.

"I think it's great to end the year like this as a team. We're all very tight, we've had a great week so far of practice, a lot of games. We've been really enjoying ourselves.

"I feel refreshed. I feel ready to compete. No better way to finish the year than to play for your country, play as a team."

Cilic seals three-set Davis Cup victory over De Minaur

Salisbury goes into the tie having won three Grand Slam titles this season, the men’s doubles at the US Open with American partner Rajeev Ram, and the mixed event in New York and the French Open with Desirae Krawczyk.

Despite easily being the best British doubles player on tour over the past few years, he will be making his Davis Cup debut for GB, though he did represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It's been a lot of fun. Obviously a new experience for me. But everybody has been very welcoming on the team. It's something I've been really looking forward to, wanting to do for a long time.

"I've always loved playing team events, whether it's playing college or events like Battle of the Brits in the past, ATP Cup a couple years ago. Obviously this is the ultimate, the biggest one, one I've always wanted to play in."

