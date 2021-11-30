Croatian Davis Cup leader Vedran Martic praised his players for their 2-1 win over Italy on Tuesday evening.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic were on hand for their decisive doubles win for the Eastern European country in Turin.

The pair are the world doubles number one and defeated Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4.

“It was very tight,” said Martic after the win. “My players fought so well. I am so proud, and so happy we are in the semis.”

“It honestly feels incredible,” Mektic explained. “I don’t think anyone from us expected to go this far, but we played amazing and I can’t believe we’re going to Madrid.”

