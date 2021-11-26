Novak Djokovic could only applaud in admiration as he was very briefly given a taste of his own medicine by namesake Dennis Novak in the Davis Cup.

The Serb was in typically blistering form during a largely straightforward 6-3 6-2 win over his Austrian opponent but was left reeling by a fantastic winner down the line in the first set.

“Oh my word. Brilliant!” roared Barry Millns on Eurosport commentary.

“He can dine out on that for the rest of his life. ‘I did that against Djokovic,’ no less. What a shot!”

“He’s loving that one,” added Lucy Ahl

“It was a brilliant volley[from Djokovic], so close to the baseline so how he was able to produce that…”

The world number one didn’t hold back his appreciation for Novak’s effort as he raised his hands to clap the point of the Austrian.

“Lovely to see, isn’t it?” added Millns.

“Djokovic always acknowledging great shots when they go past him.”

