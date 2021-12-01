Novak Djokovic efficiently cruised past Alexander Bublik with a 6-3, 6-3 victory in their quarter-final clash in Madrid to make it 1-1.

Earlier in the day, Mikhail Kukushkin gave Kazakhstan a surprise 1-0 lead with a 6-7 6-4 7-6 win over Miomir Kecmanovic, but it never looked like Bublik would be able to produce a victory over Djokovic.

Ad

The world number one set up two break points with a trademark forehand at 2-1 up. Bublik saved the first one with an ace but could not save the second after miscuing a drop shot.

Davis Cup Medvedev hints at Djokovic Davis Cup support, says he may owe him dinner YESTERDAY AT 08:47

Djokovic grew in confidence and then began to toy with his opponent during their rallies. Djokovic, who made just four unforced errors in the first set, comfortably held his service game to win it 6-3.

In a nervy start to the second set Djokovic broke to go 2-1 up with the penultimate shot a masterful cross-court return. Winning close to 90 per cent of his points on his first serve throughout the match, Djokovic fashioned a 4-2 lead in the second set.

And Djokovic wasted no time to wrap up the contest, holding his service game to love to go 5-3 up. Bublik held his serve with a cheeky underarm serve, but Djokovic sealed the win on his second match point and gave a subtle fist pump to himself.

Next up Djokovic and Nikola Cacic will take on Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in a doubles decider.

- - -

Stream the 2021 Davis Cup and the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Davis Cup Tiafoe on ‘f****** play hard’ & Bublik’s Medvedev impression - Davis Cup Finals diary 29/11/2021 AT 10:07