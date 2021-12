Tennis

Davis Cup 2021 - Novak Djokovic cruises past Alexander Bublik in straight sets to level tie for Serbia

Serving to stay in the match against Novak Djokovic, Alexander Bublik held his nerve and his serve with a cheeky underarm effort. Stream the 2021 Davis Cup and the 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:03:51, 15 minutes ago