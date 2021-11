Tennis

Davis Cup 2021 - Novak Djokovic cruises past Dennis Novak to secure tie for Serbia against Austria

Novak Djokovic easily saw off Dennis Novak with a routine 6-3 6-2 triumph in just 58 minutes. It meant Serbia went 2-0 up and had won the tie ahead of the doubles. Stream the 2021 Davis Cup finals live and on demand on discovery+

00:03:27, 2 hours ago