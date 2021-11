Tennis

Davis Cup 2021 - Pablo Carreno Busta hits back to beat Emilio Gomez

Pablo Carreno Busta hit back from a set down to avoid a shock to beat Emilio Gomez 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(5) and secure the tie for the 2019 champions. Feliciano Lopez beat Roberto Quiroz 6-3, 6-3 earlier in the day. Stream the 2021 Davis Cup finals live and on demand on discovery+

00:03:49, an hour ago