World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev sent Russia through to the Davis Cup semi-finals as he beat Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-4 6-4 on Thursday night.

Earlier in the evening, Andrey Rublev battled against 171-ranked Elias Ymer, with a 6-2 5-7 7-6(3) win.

Medvedev found the going a little easier against the younger sibling in the decisive match, leaving the doubles as a dead rubber.

The Russian Tennis Federation will now play their semi-final against Germany on Saturday, with three more matches to decide the tie.

Rublev was due to team up with Aslan Karatsev in the doubles match scheduled to be played later, against the Swedish pairing of Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt.

