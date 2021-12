Tennis

Davis Cup 2021 - World number 279 Borna Gojo stuns Dusan Lajovic

World number 279 Borna Gojo held his nerve to beat Dusan Lajovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 to give Croatia a 1-0 advantage in their Davis Cup semi-final at the Madrid Arena in Madrid. Stream the 2021 Davis Cup finals and the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

00:05:45, an hour ago