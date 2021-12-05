Andrey Rublev gave Russian Tennis Federation the perfect start to the Davis Cup final as he beat Croatia’s Borna Gojo in straight sets.

Rublev, who seemed to hit form in demolishing Germany’s Dominik Koepfer in the semi-finals, overcame Gojo 6-4 7-6(5) in Madrid.

The victory means world No 2 Daniil Medvedev can secure the trophy for Russian Tennis Federation if he beats Marin Cilic in the second singles match. If Cilic wins then the tie will be decided in the doubles.

World No 259 Gojo has been one of the standout players of the Davis Cup finals, going 3-0 in singles and beating top-35 players Dusan Lajovic and Lorenzo Sonego.

But he had to fend off break points in the first and third games against Rublev before eventually dropping his serve to fall 4-3 behind.

Gojo was unable to make any inroads on Rublev’s serve and the Russian clinched the opening set in 35 minutes.

Rublev continued to apply pressure early in the second set and missed five break-point chances in the first three games.

Gojo held firm and took the set to a tie-break, but it was the world No 5 who came out on top to give Russian Tennis Federation the lead in the final.

