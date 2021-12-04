Russian duo Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev won their Davis Cup singles matches to defeat Germany in the semi-finals.

Rublev, 24, was up first for the day when he faced ATP veteran Dominik Koepfer.

The match took just 49 minutes for the 6-4 6-0 win as the 27-year-old German put up decent resistance in the first set before falling away dramatically in the second.

Rublev had his serve to thank for much of his winning strategy, winning 84% of points on his first serve and sending down nine aces.

World number two Medvedev had to negotiate his way past Jan-Lennard Struff, taking 66 minutes to claim the victory.

This year’s US Open winner secured a 6-4 6-4 win and showed exceptional consistency, with the 25-year-old going unbroken and making just six unforced errors.

Speaking on court after the win, Medvedev said: “I am really happy for the team to be in the final.

It has been an amazing week. It won’t be easy [against Croatia]. They have the best doubles team in the world, we need to try to close it out in singles, but we believe in our guys in doubles.

Russia will play Croatia in the final on Sunday.

