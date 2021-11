Tennis

Davis Cup Finals 2021 – Highlights: Joe Salisbury and Neil Skupski win doubles decider to send Britain through

Great Britain are through to the quarter finals of the Davis Cup after wins for Cameron Norrie and doubles pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski saw them overcome the Czech Republic team 2-1. Stream the 2021 Davis Cup finals and the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

00:03:45, 15 minutes ago