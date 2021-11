Tennis

Davis Cup highlights: Dan Evans downs Peter Gojowczyk to give Great Britain lead over Germany in quarter-final

Great Britain got off to the perfect start in their Davis Cup quarter-final with Germany as Dan Evans secured a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 win over Peter Gojowczyk in the opening rubber of the clash in Innsbruck, Austria. Stream the 2021 Davis Cup and 2022 Australian Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:03:52, 31 minutes ago