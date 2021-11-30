Tennis

Germany produce stunning tie-break fightback to upset GB to progress to the semi-finals

Germany are into the semi-finals of the Davis Cup, upsetting Great Britain 2-1 in Innsbruck. In a match filled with quality, especially on serve, it was the Germans who would come from behind to beat the Brits, with Puetz and Krawietz following up Struff's victory over Cameron Norrie earlier. Evans' win over Gojowczyk ultimately meant nothing as Leon Smith's side fall at the last-eight stage.

