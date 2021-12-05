Great Britain have been awarded a wildcard for the 2022 Davis Cup finals.

"We are delighted to be awarded a wildcard by the ITF and Kosmos into next year's Davis Cup finals," GB team captain Leon Smith said.

"All our GB players love coming together for these weeks and are keen to have another crack at the trophy again in 2022."

"Securing the number one in the world in our Finals, sporting wise, is the right call," Enric Rojas, CEO of Kosmos Tennis, told BBC Sport.

"Novak and the Serbian team were extremely committed this year.

"It was a very, very tough decision to decide the second wildcard. Wildcards are for securing the best potential teams with some kind of threat of not qualifying, and we thought that having GB secured would be the right decision."

Next year's finals will be contested by 16 teams over 12 days and could conclude in Abu Dhabi. Davis Cup organisers Kosmos have proposed a five-year deal with the Middle Eastern state which is subject to approval from the ITF.

Russia face Croatia in the 2021 final on Sunday at 15:00 UK time.

