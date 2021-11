Tennis

Jan-Lennard Struff beats Cam Norrie to level quarter-final after Dan Evans gives GB lead

Great Britain got off to the perfect start in their Davis Cup quarter-final with Germany as Dan Evans secured a comprehensive win over Peter Gojowczyk in the opening rubber of the clash in Innsbruck, Austria before Jan-Lennard Struff beat Cameron Norrie to level the tie.

00:04:35, 12 minutes ago