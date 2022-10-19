Dan Evans could walk away from Great Britain’s Davis Cup team as he feels “frustrated” and “insulted” at not being picked for doubles.

World No. 26 Evans made his Davis Cup debut 2009 against Poland and was part of the team that won the competition in 2015.

But all his action has come in the singles format and he is yet to play Davis Cup doubles.

. “It’s f***ing annoying. It’s disappointing. To be frank, it’s a bit insulting also that I haven’t been picked ever to play the Davis Cup [in doubles],” Evans told i

“This is meant in the nicest possible way to the doubles guys, there’s nothing against them – but I don’t need to play doubles on the tour to prove how good I am at doubles. When I do, I normally do okay.

“I think we need to look past doubles rankings for a Davis Cup tie and if a game style fits or a game style doesn’t then maybe we should be picking other people.”

Evans has played 18 doubles matches on the ATP Tour this year and made the final of the Canadian Open.

He also reached two ATP 1000 doubles in 2021 with fellow British player Neal Skupski.

However, Evans and Skupski were both overlooked in Glasgow as team captain Leon Smith went with Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury. At the Davis Cup Finals a year ago, it was Skupski and Salisbury who got the nod.

"I had the conversation [asking to play] in Austria,” Evans added.

“I played with Neal before for a year to try and play Davis Cup, and didn’t get picked. I’m at a loss as to why I’ve never played.

“It’s frustrating as I said, and a bit insulting as well. It’s something I have to think about going forward if I want to put myself in that position again to keep going there and we’re not getting the right results.

“Maybe I should have a conversation and sit down, and if he [Smith] wants to go a different way then it’s entirely up to him. He’s the captain.

“It’s disappointing and mainly it’s for the team. I don’t want to play for myself. I want to play because I think that’s the best for the team.”

Evans would be a big loss for Great Britain as the second-highest ranked singles player behind Cameron Norrie.

“The whole thing with Davis Cup is I just want the country to do good. It’s my passion for us as a country to do well,” he said.

“It’s not this singles v doubles thing. I just want the best team on the court and the last few times it has been hard to be sat there on the side thinking ‘I think I’m a better option’ and that’s my opinion, obviously.

“It’s never been offered to me to play and that may be something I’ll regret till the day is done.”

