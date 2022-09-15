Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury lost the decisive doubles rubber against the United States as Great Britain began the Davis Cup group stage with defeat in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The tie was level after Tommy Paul beat Dan Evans in three sets and Cameron Norrie rallied past Taylor Fritz.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray and world No. 1 doubles player Salisbury won the first set but as Glasgow's Emirates Arena emptied, the momentum shifted as they went down 5-7 6-4 7-5 to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.

The match finished at 00:58 GMT after all three rubbers went the full three sets, with Murray frustrated at the late-night finale.

"There's probably half of the people in there at the end of the match that were there at the beginning," said Murray.

"It's a bit of a shame because, well, they missed a great match.

"It's not probably because they didn't want to stay. If you got children here, you can't stay with them. If you've got to get a bus or train home, you can't do it."

Great Britain next face the Netherlands, who beat Kazakhstan in their opening Group D match, on Friday. GB finish against Kazakhstan on Sunday, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the finals in November.

A minute's silence was held at the start of the tie in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with the British players wearing black armbands or ribbons.

Evans beaten but Norrie rallies

Earlier, the tie's first rubber saw Evans beaten in a hard-fought match 6-4 4-6 6-4 by world No. 29 Paul.

The American recovered from an early break and then broke twice more to take the opening set.

Evans showed his fighting qualities to level the match courtesy of a single break in the fifth game of the second set, sealing it with a strong serve that Paul couldn’t return.

But the Brit fell behind again when he couldn’t capitalise on three break-point chances in the third set and was then broken to trail 5-3.

He impressively struck back immediately with a brilliant lob getting him on serve again.

However, Paul got to 0-40 in the next game and took his third match point when Evans netted a forehand.

"There was nothing wrong with my tennis today,” said Evans.

“Well, there was everything right with it. I just didn't take my chances I think.

"It's a hard, physical court to play on…it was very slow. But, nothing to do with the court [as] to why I didn't win the match. I had my chances."

Norrie was next on court for Britain, in the knowledge he had to win to keep the match alive.

Fritz had all the early momentum, breaking in the opening game when Norrie went long with a forehand and then going 4-1 ahead after a double fault from the British No. 1.

The first set passed by in just 29 minutes but Norrie responded, breaking for 2-0 with a forehand winner down the line.

Fritz broke back and Norrie had to fend off two break points to hold for a 4-3 lead. The momentum looked to be with the American but he missed another break-point chance with a shot that went long and was outplayed in the tie-break as Norrie levelled.

The match looked up for grabs at the start of the third set but the tension ratcheted up in a remarkable finale.

Norrie had the chance to serve it out after breaking for 5-4, only to get broken back, and then break again to love. This time Norrie did not falter and took his second chance on match point, much to the delight of a fired-up crowd.

The crowd's energy was even more impressive given music was not being played at the Emirates Arena in a mark of respect for the Queen, but as the time ticked on, and some in the stands had to leave, those left in attendance failed to swing the doubles decider in Britain's favour.

"It's not easy for a crowd to maintain an amazing atmosphere for 10 hours," added Murray.

Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini came from a set down to beat Borna Coric as Italy won 3-0 against Croatia in Group A.

In Group B, Spain, who were watched by US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, beat Serbia, who are without Novak Djokovic, after singles wins for Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Roberto Bautista Agut.

