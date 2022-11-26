Felix Auger-Aliassime led Canada to the Davis Cup final after winning both his singles and doubles matches in a 2-1 comeback over Italy in Malaga, Spain.

Italy took the first match after Lorenzo Sonego managed a 7-6 (4) 6-7 (5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov to put Italy in front.

“It’s an unbelievable moment for me,” said Sonego after the win.

“Shapo fights non-stop, I had to be focused every point and I needed the help of all my team. This is just a great moment for Italy.”

Auger-Aliassime brought one back for the Canadians, hitting an impressive 12 aces throughout the match after beating Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, leaving it all to the final doubles match.

The Canadian only dropped three points on his first serve and managed to never face a break point.

After his win, the 22-year-old did not have much time to take a break as he joined Vasek Pospisil to take on Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini, defeating the Italian duo 7-6 (2) 7-5, scraping the first-set tiebreaker. Auger-Aliassime was a late change for the Canadians as it was decided that he would replace Shapovalov last minute.

"We knew coming this week that we could make some changes depending on how singles went, and I just feel like the whole team connected around this idea and there was no ego in the wrong places," said Auger-Aliassime on the last-minute change after the victory.

"Everybody just has the clear idea of the main goal, which is lifting the cup."

"Davis Cup is always a wild week and I would say the most fun, as a player. We got more to do," added Pospisil.

Canada will now face Australia in the final, with the team only making one other appearance in 2019, losing 2-0 to Spain. Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov and Pospisil were all on the Canada team at the time.

Australia, who have 28 Davis Cup titles, reached their first final since 2003 by beating Croatia 2-1

