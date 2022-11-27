Canada won the Davis Cup for the first time in their history as they defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals in Spain.

The national team tournament, being held in Malaga as one of the final events of the 2022 season, was only Canada’s second final in the Davis Cup.

And this time around, the North Americans needed just two of the three matches to secure victory, leaving a doubles match unplayed due to their unassailable lead.

The first match, a singles rubber between Denis Shapovalov and Thanasi Kokkinakis, saw the Canadian battle to a 6-2 6-4 win to take his country 1-0 up.

Shapovalov, the world No. 18, built a 4-0 advantage in the first set, and Kokkinakis got into the set too late to make a dent in his opponent’s momentum.

The Canadian then broke Kokkinakis early in the second set and was able to hold onto that advantage until victory.

Canada then fielded world No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime against Australia’s Alex de Minaur, with a tighter match in the second tie of the afternoon.

De Minaur is ranked 24 in the world but there was a demonstrable gap in class between the pair as he was on the back foot from the off, trying to hold off three break points.

Auger-Aliassime was, however, able to break in the eighth game of the match and showed no sign of letting up as the finish line approached, sealing it 6-3 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada Image credit: Getty Images

Auger-Aliassime's victory took Canada to 2-0 up, and with no need to play the third, and now dead, rubber.

In 2019 the Canadians took on Spain, led by Rafael Nadal, who guided the Europeans to the title.

Now, the Canadians secured the trophy for the first time in 109 years that they have been competing. Australia remain on 28 wins.

