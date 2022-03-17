Great Britain will host the group stages of the Davis Cup with three other nations after agreeing a long-term deal.

Britain has been confirmed as a host alongside Germany, Spain and Italy. The countries will be the venue for the round-robin stage of the international comment. The 2022 venue for Britain is Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) chief executive Scott Lloyd confirmed: "This is brilliant news for British tennis fans and we are thrilled to be bringing the excitement of the Davis Cup back home in 2022.

"Over the years we have seen exactly how much this competition has meant to both players and supporters, and it plays a big part in our ambition to stage more events around Great Britain, enabling us to open up tennis to more people."

16 countries take part in the group stages for 2022, with 12 teams coming from the qualifying stages, as well as wildcards Serbia and Britain, and last year’s finalists Croatia.

"We are very proud of how far the Davis Cup has come through its rich history," ITF president David Haggerty added.

"We are committed to the future success of the event, while retaining the traditional elements of what is the men's world cup of tennis.

"This includes its unique atmosphere and showcasing the event throughout the year at different cities across the world, bringing Davis Cup to more audiences."

Russia were last year’s winner, but they have had their membership suspended, along with Belarus, after the invasion of Ukraine.

