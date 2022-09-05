Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Serbia’s Davis Cup team due to ‘personal reasons’.

He was due to lead his country in this month’s Group B matches with Spain, Korea and Canada.

Speaking to Sportski Zurnal about the news, Serbia captain Viktor Troicki said: “Nole will not play for personal reasons. It's his personal matter. Simply, this time he will be prevented from playing, but he will join the national team if we qualify for the final tournament in Malaga in November.”

Djokovic has endured a turbulent year so far, missing a host of big competitions including January’s Australian Open, having been deported just a day before the competition started.

This was due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19, which has also led to him missing tournaments in Miami and Indian Wells, as well as the US Open.

One shining light, however, was Djokovic’s Wimbledon triumph, which saw him take his tally of Grand Slam wins to 21.

Troicki has revealed which players will definitely be representing Serbia, saying: "Miomir Kecmanovic, Filip Krajinovic, Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic will play.”

Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia will play host to the group stages of the Davis Cup, with the top two teams from each of the four groups progressing to the quarter-finals in Spain later in the year.

Russia won the men’s title in 2021, but they have been banned from defending their crown due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Djokovic’s absence will come as a blow to organisers, especially as Rafael Nadal had already confirmed he will also not be attending.

Great Britain’s team - who will play their group matches in Glasgow - features Andy Murray, alongside Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury.

