Tennis

'Sad for everyone' - Casper Ruud reacts to news of Roger Federer retiring, predicts great Laver Cup atmosphere

Hear from Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud as he gives his reaction to the retirement of Roger Federer and speaks about playing with the Swiss star at the upcoming Laver Cup, which will be the legend's last professional appearance. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:02:37, 38 minutes ago