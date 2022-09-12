The Queen, who ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, passed away at her residence in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace on Thursday, September 8.

Murray was knighted by the Royal Family after winning Wimbledon and Olympic gold for a second time.

A minute’s silence will take place ahead of Great Britain’s Davis Cup match against the USA on Wednesday in Glasgow.

"It's obviously been a very sad week with the news about the Queen passing away, but I think here will be a chance for everyone to show how much she meant to everyone," Murray told Sky Sports.

“I'm sure there'll be songs sung and a minute's silence observed.

"She obviously had an amazing life and I think here, these few days when GB are competing, will be a chance to celebrate her and everything that she did.

"I was very fortunate to get the opportunity to play in front of her and compete at Wimbledon when she came along to watch which was a really nice memory for me."

Murray is part of a five-man Britain team with Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski who are taking part in the group stages of the Davis Cup.

Kazakhstan and the Netherlands are the other teams in their group with Britain taking on both countries after the USA this week.

Should they finish in the top two of their group, they will qualify for the Davis Cup finals which takes place from November 22-27 in Malaga.

Murray is looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd and believes Britain can do “quite well”.

"It's an opportunity for us to use all of the players in the team,” added Murray. "It's pretty exciting.

"It's a bit different [this time]. Obviously we have a very strong team, a lot of depth, which hasn't always been the case over the last 20 years or so.

“Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski originally would play pretty much all of the matches together. Then I played the bulk of the singles and doubles matches for a period of time.

"It's obviously great to be playing back in the Davis Cup, representing Great Britain again, I've always loved doing it, especially here at the Emirates.”

