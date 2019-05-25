Dayana Yastremska claims Internationaux de Strasbourg title

Teenager Dayana Yastremska saved a match point to defeat Caroline Garcia and win her third WTA Tour title at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The 19-year-old will climb to a career-high ranking of 32 on Monday after defeating fourth seed Garcia 6-4 5-7 7-6 (3) in two minutes short of three hours.

Yastremska held two match points of her own at 5-3 in the second set, only to lose four games in a row and Garcia had her own chance at 5-4 in the decider but it was the young Ukrainian who ultimately came out on top.

Yastremska, who faces 28th seed Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round of the French Open on Monday, said on wtatennis.com: “Excited and very emotional, that’s the two feelings I’m most feeling now.

“I tried my best, I did work hard. I don’t know how to describe it – I had match points, she had match points, it’s just very emotional. I had to stay very focused, and be calm.”

Kazakh Yulia Putintseva won her first WTA title at the third attempt at the Nurnberger Versicherungscup.

Putintseva lost the first set to unseeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek but fought back to win 4-6 6-4 6-2.

She said: “It’s unbelievable, honestly. I enjoyed myself and I was fighting until the end. That’s what helped me to win.”