Dayana Yastremska is free to play tennis again after seeing her doping ban lifted with immediate effect.

The 21-year-old, who was ranked No 29 in the world at the end of 2020, was suspended in January after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted.

The International Tennis Federation rejected the initial appeal to have the suspension lifted, leaving Yastremska unable to play at the Australian Open after having travelled to Melbourne.

WTA Eastbourne Swiatek battles back from brink to beat Watson AN HOUR AGO

In May she saw an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed, but the ITF have now cleared her following a secondary hearing.

The ITF said in a statement they "accepted Ms. Yastremska's account of how the mesterolone entered her system and determined that she bore no fault or negligence for the violation".

“Where a finding of No Fault or Negligence is made, Programme Article 10.5 provides that any otherwise applicable period of Ineligibility shall be eliminated entirely.

“Therefore, Ms. Yastremska’s provisional suspension is lifted with immediate effect, and she will not serve any period of Ineligibility for her violation. For the avoidance of doubt, Ms. Yastremska is eligible to resume competition immediately.”

Yastremska said on Twitter that she cannot wait to return to playing her “passion” and thanked her fans for their support during a “difficult” six months.

Wimbledon 'He has a big game' - Will Berrettini be Djokovic's biggest threat at Wimbledon? 6 HOURS AGO