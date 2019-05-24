Dayana Yastremska to face Caroline Garcia in Strasbourg final

Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska upset second seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second WTA Tour final of the year at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The 19-year-old completed an impressive 6-4 6-4 victory in one hour 25 minutes, edging ahead after claiming the conclusive break in the fifth game of the opening set.

The sixth seed did not give Sabalenka a chance in the second set, breaking her opponent in the third game and not facing a single break point as she went on to wrap up victory.

Her success marked her biggest career win, in terms of ranking, since she beat Garbine Muguruza on her way to winning her first title of the year in Hua Hin, Thailand in February.

In the final Yastremska must get past home favourite Caroline Garcia, who came through her all-French semi-final against Chloe Paquet 6-3 6-4.

Former champion Garcia did not face a break point in the match as she ended the run of the world number 223 and secured victory in one hour and 13 minutes.

In the Nurnberg Open, world number 68 Tamara Zidansek reached the first tour final of her career with a 7-6 (4) 6-2 win over second seed Katerina Siniakova.

The Slovenian battled back from a break down in the first set on her way to secure victory and a final against top seed Yulia Putintseva.

Putintseva showed no ill effects from her three hour quarter-final win over Anna-Lena Friedsam as she carved out a 6-4 7-5 win over the Romanian to reach her first final of the year.