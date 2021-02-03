Dayana Yastremska has expressed her “disappointment” after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld her ban ahead of the Australian Open, but she says she will repay all her expenses to Tennis Australia.

The world No 29 was suspended in January after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted.

Australian Open Eight-time champ - Re-live Novak's best Australian Open moments 3 HOURS AGO

However, she still travelled to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open and hoped that an appeal to CAS might allow her to appear at the tournament.

That hope has been quashed as CAS have upheld the ban, meaning the 20-year-old can’t compete at any tournament until further notice.

In a statement, Yastremska said: “I sadly acknowledge the decision of the CAS to dismiss the expedited appeal to lift my provisional suspension. I would like to underline that the decisions taken by the ITF Independent Tribunal and the CAS are only related to the provisional suspension.

Eight-time champ - Re-live Novak's best Australian Open moments

“Now comes the time to defend myself about the matter of the dispute. My team and I are confident in our ability to prove my innocence as the ITF Independent Tribunal will hear from me, witnesses and experts. I know my presence in Australia has raised some concerns.

“The urgent procedure with the ITF Independent Tribunal and the CAS could have lifted my provisional suspension, which would have enabled me to compete at the Australian Open. That’s the reason why I was allowed to travel there.

“I can’t express my disappointment about not taking part in the first Slam of the year. I am thankful to the authorities for the conditions they have set for the players in such challenging times. Thus, I intend to return all the expenses engaged by Tennis Australia on my behalf.

“I remain determined to demonstrate my innocence and clear my name. I wish to thank all my fans for their support.”

Yastremska had denied using performance-enhancing drugs and said the positive test was the result of a "contamination event".

She wrote on Twitter: "I have never used any performance enhancing drugs or any prohibited substances I am astonished and under shock, particularly given that two weeks prior to this test, I tested negative at the WTA event in Linz.

"Only a very low concentration of mesterolone metabolite was detected in my urine. Given that low concentration and my negative test two weeks earlier, I have received scientific advice that the result is consistent with some form of contamination event."

ATP Cup Nadal continues to struggle with back injury as Australian Open looms 4 HOURS AGO