Open third round on Saturday.

De Minaur, 21, broke his Russian opponent twice to take the opening set but went off the boil in the second, winning just five points on his first serve.

Khachanov extended his advantage by winning the third set before De Minaur suddenly found a second wind to take a 3-0 lead in the fourth, pulling away to seal victory in just over three hours on Court five.

De Minaur has reached the last-16 at Flushing Meadows for the second consecutive year and will meet Canadian Vasek Pospisil, who overcame Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

