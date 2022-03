Tennis

Defending champ Cameron Norrie defeats Jenson Brooksby to enter quarters at Indian Wells

Credit: Amazon Prime. Defending champion Cameron Norrie defeated local hope Jenson Brooksby in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarter finals at Indian Wells on Wednesday. The win gave the British number one his thirteenth stragiht win on the US soil. Norrie will play teenager Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the semis.

00:01:24, 2 hours ago