Defending champion Halep knocked out of French Open
PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Defending champion Simona Halep was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-2 6-4 to 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
The third seed from Romania had been looking to become the first woman to retain her title at Roland Garros since Belgian Justine Henin won three times in a row from 2005-07. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine;)
