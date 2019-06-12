Defending champion Kvitova withdraws from Nature Valley Classic

Two-time defending champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from next week’s Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham.

The Czech is still recovering from the arm injury that forced her to pull out ahead of the French Open.

Kvitova lifted the trophy in 2017 in just her second tournament back following the horrific knife attack that nearly ended her career, then defeated Magdalena Rybarikova 12 months ago to retain the title.

American Madison Keys has also withdrawn but Karolina Pliskova has taken a wild card meaning, for the first time, the tournament will feature the top three women in the world rankings.

World number one Naomi Osaka and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty, who has climbed to number two, had previously committed to the tournament.

Pliskova, the runner-up at Egbaston Priory in 2015, also joins the likes of Venus Williams and British number one Johanna Konta in the field.