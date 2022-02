Tennis

Defending champion Zverev advances to the second round at Mexico Open

Second seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the second round of ATP Tour 500 Mexico Open on Monday night in Acapulco, Mexico. The defending champion of Germany had a long and tough battle against Jenson Brooksby, coming back with one set down to beat the American player in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (12-10), 6-2.

00:01:00, 21 minutes ago