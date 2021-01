Tennis

ATP Delray Beach highlights - GB's Cameron Norrie knocked out in quarter-finals by Frances Tiafoe

Cameron Norrie is out of the Delray Beach Open after losing to American Frances Tiafoe 6-0 3-6 6-4. The Brit had earlier stunned third seed Adrian Mannarino at the tournament in Miami.

00:03:11, 1 view, 2 hours ago