British number three Cameron Norrie is into the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open in Florida, following a straight sets win over third seed Adrian Mannarino.

The world number 74 continued his build-up to next week’s Australian Open by beating the Frenchman 6-2, 7-5 to set-up a last eight meeting with American Frances Tiafoe.

ATP Nur-Sultan Millman claims maiden ATP title at Astana Open 01/11/2020 AT 12:47

Norrie made a rapid start to the tie, breaking in his opponent’s first two service games and then again at 5-2 to rap up the first set inside 37 minutes.

But Mannarino recovered at the start of the second, opening up a 3-0 lead before Norrie made his comeback before breaking at 5-5 to then serve out the victory.

His next opponent, Tiafoe, needed three sets to get past fellow countryman Bjorn Fratangelo.

Elsewhere, Poland’s Hubert Hukacz earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan, and qualifier Roberto Quiroz beat veteran Croatian Ivo Karlovic 6-2, 6-4.

Tennis in 2020: Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek lead the way in unique season

US Open men Zverev beats Mannarino after delay over health protocols at US Open 05/09/2020 AT 06:01