British number three Cameron Norrie is into the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open in Florida, following a straight sets win over third seed Adrian Mannarino.
The world number 74 continued his build-up to next week’s Australian Open by beating the Frenchman 6-2, 7-5 to set-up a last eight meeting with American Frances Tiafoe.
Norrie made a rapid start to the tie, breaking in his opponent’s first two service games and then again at 5-2 to rap up the first set inside 37 minutes.
- Bains and Clarke beaten in qualifying for Australian Open
- Edmund to miss Australian Open due to persistent knee injury
But Mannarino recovered at the start of the second, opening up a 3-0 lead before Norrie made his comeback before breaking at 5-5 to then serve out the victory.
His next opponent, Tiafoe, needed three sets to get past fellow countryman Bjorn Fratangelo.
Elsewhere, Poland’s Hubert Hukacz earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan, and qualifier Roberto Quiroz beat veteran Croatian Ivo Karlovic 6-2, 6-4.
Tennis in 2020: Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek lead the way in unique season