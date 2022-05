Tennis

Diego Schwartzman beats Benoit Paire at Madrid Open, his 16th clay court win of 2022

Diego Schwartzman moved into the second round at the Madrid Open on Monday after a tough three set 6-2, 6-7, 6-1 victory over Benoit Paire. The Argentine is clearly at home on clay and chalked up his 16th win of 2022 on the surface - impressive form ahead of the French Open later this month. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:02, 44 minutes ago