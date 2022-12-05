A number of top tennis stars will begin their 2023 Australian Open preparations at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia this week.

Here is all you need to know about the three-day exhibition event, including when it is on, who is playing, and how to watch…

When is the Diriyah Tennis Cup?

The Diriyah Tennis Cup runs from December 8-10 in Saudi Arabia.

What is the format and schedule for the Diriyah Tennis Cup?

The format sees four first-round singles matches and four singles quarter-finals played on the first day, two singles semi-finals on the second day, and the singles final on December 10.

There is also a doubles competition this year.

The players who are beaten on the opening day will compete together in doubles semi-finals on the second day. There will then be a doubles final on December 10.

The top four seeded players receive a bye in the first round of the singles.

The Diriyah Cup schedule is:

December 8: Four first-round matches starting at 8am GMT, four quarter-finals starting at 1pm GMT

December 9: Two singles semi-finals, two doubles semi-finals starting at 1pm GMT

December 10: Doubles final (1pm GMT) and singles final (5pm GMT)

Who is playing the Diriyah Tennis Cup?

Five of the world’s top-10 players will be competing at the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

They are world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, world No. 7 Daniil Medvedev, world No. 8 Andrey Rublev, world No. 9 Taylor Fritz and world No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz.

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios is also in the field along with British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Stricker.

How to watch the Diriyah Tennis Cup

You can watch every day of the Diriyah Tennis Cup live on Eurosport and discovery+

The live coverage starts at 1pm GMT on Friday, December 8.

On Saturday, December 9 there is coverage from 1pm GMT, and on Sunday, December 10 the coverage starts at 5pm GMT.

What have the players said about the Diriyah Tennis Cup?

Former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who won the event in 2019: “I really liked my first time there. It was a great tournament, had great players and I played very good there. I then went on to have the best season of my life at that point. It bought me a lot of confidence for the season ahead and that’s what I’m going to try to do this season.”

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios: “I’m always looking forward to play these sort of events, it’s very important for the fans to be involved. Personally, I love going to places where they may not know so much about tennis and going there to try and draw some attention and get them to enjoy it, I think that’s important. When I retire from tennis I want to know that I left a mark and made a lot of new fans of the sport. I think it’s a bonus for me to be able to play these matches and feel that match pressure still throughout my training block is going to be crucial for me and use that to get a bit of a head start on everyone else that’s not able to play these matches.”

Former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev: “I’m happy that I’ll finally be back on the court after my injury. It’s even nicer that I can make my comeback before the official start of the 2023 season. I think the Diriyah Tennis Cup offers a very good opportunity for it and I’m looking forward to being in Saudi Arabia for the first time.”

What’s the prize money at the Diriyah Tennis Cup?

The prize money for the singles champion is $1,000,000 (£813,000) with the runner-up receiving $500,000 (£406,000). The semi-finalists each get $250,000 (£203,000), which is the same as the winners of the doubles competition.

What comes after the Diriyah Tennis Cup?

Tsitsipas and Norrie will both be playing the event, along with world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu.

Kyrgios, Zverev and Thiem will be competing at the team event as will Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

