Taylor Fritz defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-6 in an ultimate tie-break and will take on defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the Diriyah Tennis Cup final on Saturday.

Both players started the match with strong serves, and the first set looked extremely even. Neither of the two allowed much, with Norrie only giving in a single break point towards the end of the set. Fritz then took control of the tie-break to win it.

Norrie began the second set well and managed to give up just two points on his serve to level the match.

In the tie-break, the two continued to go back and forth, with Fritz starting well, and then seemingly fumbling the lead.

The American however managed to gain some momentum, and two mistakes from Norrie at 9-6 and match point gave Fritz the win and a place in the final.

When asked about how he came out on top in a tough match, Fritz said in his on-court interview:

"It was very back and forth. I kept going up a mini-break, he kept getting it back. I don't know. I played some long points, got away with some scrappy points. It was a bit windy out here, so both of us were playing a bit safer. He made some mistakes and I was able to just stay solid."

"I think playing Cam is tough because you do have to be patient. But the second I get the opportunity to go for a shot, I have to go for it with him because he always moves me around a lot and he will beat me to the punch if I am too patient," he added.

Despite the tournament being simply an exhibition, Fritz made it clear what his goal would be, saying: "Anytime I go to an event, exhibition or ATP event, I am going to be trying to win it."

Fritz will face off against Medvedev in tomorrow's final, with the winner set to take home a grand prize of one million dollars.

