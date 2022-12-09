Advertisement
Tennis

Diriyah Tennis Cup highlights: Taylor Fritz beats Cameron Norrie, will face Daniil Medvedev in final on Saturday

Taylor Fritz managed to defeat Cameron Norrie 7-6(4) 4-6 10-6 at the Diriyah Tennis Cup, and book his spot in the final for a chance to win one million dollars. It was an evenly contested match, but Fritz managed to capitalise on mistakes that Norrie made in the tie-break to secure the win. The American is set to face defending champion Daniil Medvedev in Saturday's final.

00:02:51, an hour ago

