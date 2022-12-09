Matteo Berrettini says he is targeting a return to the top 10 and a Grand Slam title in 2023 as he looks to put an injury and illness-filled year behind him.

Berrettini, who is in Saudi Arabia this week competing at the Diriyah Tennis Cup , reached a career high ranking of No. 6 in the world earlier this season after reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Ad

But he picked up a wrist injury which required surgery and subsequently ruled him out of the clay-court season. He won back-to-back titles on grass in Stuttgart and Queen's in London before testing positive for Covid-19, which saw him miss Wimbledon.

Diriyah Tennis Cup 'Why not even better?' - Berrettini sets high bar for 2023 on injury comeback 11 HOURS AGO

After a tough year, Berrettini is positive about his prospects next year, even with the rise of Carlos Alcaraz to world No. 1 and the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic still competing on the ATP Tour.

"I consider myself as one of them [top players]," he told Eurosport.

"I remember playing Alcaraz at the beginning of the year and I felt that he is a great player and he had great potential. I didn't expect him to go up that fast but he deserved it so good for him.

"At the same time, Novak and Rafa are always Novak and Rafa. They're always going to be there.

"Age-wise I'm in the middle of them, but I feel that I can get back to that level, and obviously the goal is to get back in the top 10 and see from there.

"Last year, before the hand surgery I was at my best ranking. I was six in the world. I know that it is my level and I know I can get back there. Why not even better?"

'He's very excited but cautious' - Mischa Zverev gives update on brother Alexander's fitness

The Italian reached the Wimbledon final in 2021 and the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the US Open.

The 26-year-old says his primary ambition this year is to win a Grand Slam while also going far in every major tournament he competes in.

"I see my chances of winning a Slam," he said. "I was not that far from doing it in previous years. That's for sure a goal.

"Obviously, I had to think about my health first because if there isn't that it's tough to play.

"But once you get there and you're feeling good, then obviously the goal is to win a Grand Slam, to win a Masters 1000, to have long runs in the most important tournaments in the world and I think I can do that."

- - -

Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

Diriyah Tennis Cup 'They always want more' - Kyrgios on pressure heading into Australian Open 12 HOURS AGO