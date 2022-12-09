Advertisement
Ad
Tennis

‘Made to work very hard!’ – Daniil Medvedev beats Stan Wawrinka to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup final

Daniil Medvedev was made to work for his straight-sets win over Stan Wawrinka, winning 6-4 6-4. The Russian will face either Cameron Norrie or Taylor Fritz in Saturday's final. It was a match which was wrapped up in one hour and 27 minutes. The world no.7 remains on course to defend the Diriyah Tennis Cup after winning the tournament last year. Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on discovery+

00:00:22, 16 minutes ago

Related

‘Made to work very hard!’ – Medvedev beats Wawrinka to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup final
Diriyah Tennis Cup

‘Made to work very hard!’ – Medvedev beats Wawrinka to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup final

00:00:22

Fritz reacts to beating Hurkacz in straight sets at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Tennis

Fritz reacts to beating Hurkacz in straight sets at Diriyah Tennis Cup

00:01:41

'I'll sleep pretty good tonight' - Norrie after beating Kyrgios, Tsitsipas in one day
Tennis

'I'll sleep pretty good tonight' - Norrie after beating Kyrgios, Tsitsipas in one day

00:01:19

'Why not even better?' - Berrettini sets high bar for 2023 on injury comeback
Diriyah Tennis Cup

'Why not even better?' - Berrettini sets high bar for 2023 on injury comeback

00:07:31

'They always want more' - Kyrgios on pressure heading into Australian Open
Diriyah Tennis Cup

'They always want more' - Kyrgios on pressure heading into Australian Open

00:06:22

'Really painful' - Medvedev explains injury setback in win over Zverev
Diriyah Tennis Cup

'Really painful' - Medvedev explains injury setback in win over Zverev

00:01:56

'I'm playing not bad for my age!' - Wawrinka reflects on win over Rublev in Diriyah
Diriyah Tennis Cup

'I'm playing not bad for my age!' - Wawrinka reflects on win over Rublev in Diriyah

00:01:57

Highlights: Wawrinka beats Rublev to reach Diriyah semi-finals
Diriyah Tennis Cup

Highlights: Wawrinka beats Rublev to reach Diriyah semi-finals

00:02:49

'He's very excited but cautious' - Mischa Zverev gives update on brother Alexander's fitness
Tennis

'He's very excited but cautious' - Mischa Zverev gives update on brother Alexander's fitness

00:00:27

Nadal 'doesn't consider' being the best tennis player of all time
Tennis

Nadal 'doesn't consider' being the best tennis player of all time

00:01:04

More Tennis

‘Made to work very hard!’ – Medvedev beats Wawrinka to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup final
Diriyah Tennis Cup

‘Made to work very hard!’ – Medvedev beats Wawrinka to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup final

00:00:22

Fritz reacts to beating Hurkacz in straight sets at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Tennis

Fritz reacts to beating Hurkacz in straight sets at Diriyah Tennis Cup

00:01:41

'I'll sleep pretty good tonight' - Norrie after beating Kyrgios, Tsitsipas in one day
Tennis

'I'll sleep pretty good tonight' - Norrie after beating Kyrgios, Tsitsipas in one day

00:01:19

'Why not even better?' - Berrettini sets high bar for 2023 on injury comeback
Diriyah Tennis Cup

'Why not even better?' - Berrettini sets high bar for 2023 on injury comeback

00:07:31

'They always want more' - Kyrgios on pressure heading into Australian Open
Diriyah Tennis Cup

'They always want more' - Kyrgios on pressure heading into Australian Open

00:06:22

'Really painful' - Medvedev explains injury setback in win over Zverev
Diriyah Tennis Cup

'Really painful' - Medvedev explains injury setback in win over Zverev

00:01:56

'I'm playing not bad for my age!' - Wawrinka reflects on win over Rublev in Diriyah
Diriyah Tennis Cup

'I'm playing not bad for my age!' - Wawrinka reflects on win over Rublev in Diriyah

00:01:57

Highlights: Wawrinka beats Rublev to reach Diriyah semi-finals
Diriyah Tennis Cup

Highlights: Wawrinka beats Rublev to reach Diriyah semi-finals

00:02:49

'He's very excited but cautious' - Mischa Zverev gives update on brother Alexander's fitness
Tennis

'He's very excited but cautious' - Mischa Zverev gives update on brother Alexander's fitness

00:00:27

Nadal 'doesn't consider' being the best tennis player of all time
Tennis

Nadal 'doesn't consider' being the best tennis player of all time

00:01:04