‘Made to work very hard!’ – Daniil Medvedev beats Stan Wawrinka to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup final

Daniil Medvedev was made to work for his straight-sets win over Stan Wawrinka, winning 6-4 6-4. The Russian will face either Cameron Norrie or Taylor Fritz in Saturday's final. It was a match which was wrapped up in one hour and 27 minutes. The world no.7 remains on course to defend the Diriyah Tennis Cup after winning the tournament last year. Stream the 2023 Australian Open live on discovery+

00:00:22, 16 minutes ago