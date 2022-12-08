Tennis

Nick Kyrgios says tennis fans 'always want more' as he prepares for Australian Open in Saudi Arabia

Nick Kyrgios says tennis fans "always want more" as he prepares for the Australian Open in Saudi Arabia. Kyrgios, who won the Australian Open doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis at the start of 2022 and reached the Wimbledon men's singles final in the summer, is currently playing at the Diriyah Tennis Cup which is live on Eurosport and discovery+. He speaks openly about pressure ahead of next year.

00:06:22, an hour ago