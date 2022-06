Tennis

'Disappointing and surprising' - Iga Swiatek reacts to Amelie Mauresmo comments about French Open scheduling

Women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek has said she was surprised and disappointed by French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo’s suggestion that men’s tennis has more appeal than the women’s game in terms of scheduling. Swiatek is into the semi-finals at Roland-Garros Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:42, an hour ago