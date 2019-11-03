The Serbian faced only one break point in another impressive display to claim a 34th career Masters title against world number 28 Shapovalov, who was playing his first final at that level.

"I served very well, there were not many rallies in the match," said Djokovic, who did not drop a set this week.

"A break in each set was enough, it was the best serving performance in this tournament

"It was his first Masters final so in a way experience prevailed."

Djokovic, who will be supplanted by Rafael Nadal at top of the ATP rankings on Monday, made a fine start, stealing Shapovalov's first service game as he opened a 3-0 lead.

The Serb was never threatened in the opening set, dropping only four points on serve as Shapovalov looked tight having not played on Saturday following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal.

Shapovalov faced a break point in the first game of the second set, saving it with a powerful first serve but a forehand error on Djokovic's second opportunity gave his opponent a decisive 4-3 lead.

Djokovic then held serve throughout to snatch a morale-boosting victory ahead of the Nov. 10-17 ATP Finals in London, where he will be looking to secure the year-end world number one spot.