Open on Sunday after hitting a line judge with the ball after a point during his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

After dropping his serve to trail 6-5 in the opening set, a frustrated Djokovic smashed a loose ball down the court, which hit the lineswoman.

Tennis Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarter-finals with easy win AN HOUR AGO

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

US Open US Open 2020 Day 7 live - Djokovic defaulted, Kerber out, Zverev through 2 HOURS AGO