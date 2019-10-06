Getty Images

Djokovic downs Millman to win his first Japan Open title

By Reuters

23 minutes agoUpdated 17 minutes ago

World number one Novak Djokovic won his first Japan Open title and the 76th of his career with a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over Australian John Millman in the final in Tokyo on Sunday.

It was a triumphant return to the tour for Djokovic, who had withdrawn from the U.S. Open in the fourth round due to a shoulder injury, and it was the 10th time he had won a title on his tournament debut.

The top seeded Serb needed only 69 minutes to dispatch Millman -- who was playing in his maiden ATP 500 final -- and the 32-year-old won the title without dropping a set in the tournament.

Djokovic won a whopping 87% of his first service points and fired six aces, never giving Millman a whiff of a break point. He also broke the 30-year-old Australian ranked 79 places below him three times in the match.

Djokovic has already qualified for next month's season-ending ATP Finals in London.

